TGB Banquets & Hotels reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.41 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Net Loss of TGB Banquets & Hotels reported to Rs 0.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 44.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 54.67% to Rs 9.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 20.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 0.86 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 54.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 58.44% to Rs 33.58 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 80.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

