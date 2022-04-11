Seamec consortium bags $101 mln L&T order

The company along with consortium partner, Posh India Offshore, has received a contract from Larsen & Toubro (L&T) for diving and other associated work.As per the deal, Seamec will deploy its vessel, "Seamec Princess" for Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC)'s pipeline replacement project VII (PRP-VII RTR).
"The detailed agreement will be made in future," Seamec said in a statement. The total combined value of the contract to consortium is $101 million.
In January 2022, L&T's wholly owned subsidiary, L&T Hydrocarbon Engineering, secured a contract from ONGC for the seventh development phase of their pipeline replacement projects (PRP-7). The contract contract involves engineering, procurement, construction, installation and commissioning of 350 kms subsea pipelines and related offshore works spread out across India's west coast offshore fields of ONGC.
Seamec provides diving support vessel (DSV) based diving services. It also provides utility services and bulk carrier services.
Seamec's consolidated net profit slumped 41.5% to Rs 40.26 crore on a 69.2% surge in net sales to Rs 109.52 crore in Q3 December 2021 over Q3 December 2020.
Shares of Seamec were flat at Rs 1368 on the BSE.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU