Adani Green Energy Ltd Spurts 7.18%, S&P BSE Utilities index Rises 2.89%

Adani Green Energy Ltd rose 7.18% today to trade at Rs 2490.85. The S&P BSE Utilities index is up 2.89% to quote at 3978.5. The index is up 18.88 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Adani Power Ltd increased 4.98% and Adani Transmission Ltd added 4.07% on the day. The S&P BSE Utilities index went up 83.45 % over last one year compared to the 19.19% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Adani Green Energy Ltd has added 33.99% over last one month compared to 18.88% gain in S&P BSE Utilities index and 6.4% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 32763 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 61351 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 2500 on 11 Apr 2022. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 860.2 on 11 Aug 2021.

