SecUR Credentials standalone net profit rises 343.48% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 13.63% to Rs 11.42 croreNet profit of SecUR Credentials rose 343.48% to Rs 3.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.69 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 13.63% to Rs 11.42 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 10.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales11.4210.05 14 OPM %39.3219.60 -PBDT4.611.28 260 PBT3.670.44 734 NP3.060.69 343
