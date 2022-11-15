SecUR Credentials standalone net profit rises 343.48% in the September 2022 quarter

JUST IN
Sanghi Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 44.32 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Sales rise 13.63% to Rs 11.42 crore

Net profit of SecUR Credentials rose 343.48% to Rs 3.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.69 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 13.63% to Rs 11.42 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 10.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales11.4210.05 14 OPM %39.3219.60 -PBDT4.611.28 260 PBT3.670.44 734 NP3.060.69 343

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Tue, November 15 2022. 17:08 IST

