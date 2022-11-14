SEL Manufacturing Company reports consolidated net loss of Rs 27.82 crore in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
SEL Manufacturing Company reports consolidated net loss of Rs 24.20 crore in the March 2022 quarter
Shree Manufacturing Company reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Tata Motors to acquire Ford India's Sanand plant for Rs 725.7 crore
Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy reports consolidated net loss of Rs 296.95 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Kesoram Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 59.05 crore in the September 2022 quarter
-
Sales decline 38.75% to Rs 65.65 croreNet Loss of SEL Manufacturing Company reported to Rs 27.82 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 37.23 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 38.75% to Rs 65.65 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 107.19 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales65.65107.19 -39 OPM %-25.50-5.20 -PBDT-10.72-11.29 5 PBT-35.87-37.27 4 NP-27.82-37.23 25
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU