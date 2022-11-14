SEL Manufacturing Company reports consolidated net loss of Rs 27.82 crore in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 38.75% to Rs 65.65 crore

Net Loss of SEL Manufacturing Company reported to Rs 27.82 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 37.23 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 38.75% to Rs 65.65 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 107.19 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.65.65107.19-25.50-5.20-10.72-11.29-35.87-37.27-27.82-37.23

