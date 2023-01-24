Selan Explorations Technology standalone net profit rises 145.48% in the December 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 48.85% to Rs 29.01 croreNet profit of Selan Explorations Technology rose 145.48% to Rs 7.61 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 3.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 48.85% to Rs 29.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 19.49 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales29.0119.49 49 OPM %23.8913.85 -PBDT9.904.52 119 PBT9.263.95 134 NP7.613.10 145
