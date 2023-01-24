Selan Explorations Technology standalone net profit rises 145.48% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 48.85% to Rs 29.01 crore

Net profit of Selan Explorations Technology rose 145.48% to Rs 7.61 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 3.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 48.85% to Rs 29.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 19.49 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.29.0119.4923.8913.859.904.529.263.957.613.10

