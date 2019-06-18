Sensex regains 39,000 level in volatile trade

Benchmark indices settled with modest gains after a volatile session on trade. The barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, gained 85.55 points or 0.22% to 39,046.34, as per the provisional closing data. The index gained 19.35 points or 0.17% to 11,691.50, as per the provisional closing data. The Sensex settled above the psychological 39,000 level after moving above and below that level in intraday trade.

The market breadth was weak. On BSE, 970 shares advanced and 1560 shares declined. A total of 130 shares were unchanged.

The BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.08%. The BSE Small-Cap index declined 0.42%.

(down 5.94%), Maruti Suzuki (down 2.2%) and (down 1.97%) dropped from the Sensex pack.

Pharma stocks dropped. (down 6.8%), (down 3.6%), (down 1.23%), (down 1.22%), (down 0.16%), (down 0.13%) edged lower. (up 1.53%), (up 0.9%), (up 0.31%), (up 0.3%) and Lupin (up 0.21%), edged higher.

PSU OMCs rose as fell. (up 2.75%), (up 1.84%) and (up 1.29%) gained.

In the commodities market, Brent crude for August 2019 settlement was down 61 cents at $60.33 a barrel. The contract fell $1.07, or 1.73% to settle at $60.94 a barrel during the previous trading session.

crashed 41.65% after suggested that a consortium of banks led by the of (SBI) has referred the debt-laden (India) to the (NCLT) for bankruptcy proceedings. This comes after negotiations with and did not fructify. A petition has already been filed with the NCLT's bench, reports added.

Overseas, most shares in and were trading higher after said interest rate cuts remain part of our tools.

U.S. stocks closed higher Monday on the back of strong gains in and entertainment shares such as and

The begins a two-day meeting later on Tuesday. The central bank is expected to leave borrowing costs unchanged this time but possibly lay the groundwork for a rate cut later this year.

