Volumes soar at Sequent Scientific Ltd counter

Siemens Ltd, Manappuram Finance Ltd, Gillette India Ltd, Indoco Remedies Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 11 August 2021.

Sequent Scientific Ltd clocked volume of 108.67 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 11.94 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 9.10 lakh shares. The stock lost 18.01% to Rs.229.95. Volumes stood at 8.12 lakh shares in the last session.

Siemens Ltd saw volume of 35.29 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 8.36 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4.22 lakh shares. The stock increased 6.31% to Rs.2,189.65. Volumes stood at 6.34 lakh shares in the last session.

Manappuram Finance Ltd recorded volume of 454.33 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 6.7 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 67.83 lakh shares. The stock lost 11.33% to Rs.169.80. Volumes stood at 149.38 lakh shares in the last session.

Gillette India Ltd witnessed volume of 27091 shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 5.08 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 5329 shares. The stock increased 0.20% to Rs.5,915.00. Volumes stood at 8364 shares in the last session.

Indoco Remedies Ltd recorded volume of 18.24 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 5.06 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3.60 lakh shares. The stock gained 3.42% to Rs.452.35. Volumes stood at 1.68 lakh shares in the last session.

