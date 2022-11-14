Servotech Power Systems standalone net profit rises 5.13% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 27.92% to Rs 39.13 croreNet profit of Servotech Power Systems rose 5.13% to Rs 0.82 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.78 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 27.92% to Rs 39.13 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 30.59 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales39.1330.59 28 OPM %3.455.79 -PBDT1.831.41 30 PBT1.101.06 4 NP0.820.78 5
