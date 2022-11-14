Virgo Global reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.91 crore in the September 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 3166.67% to Rs 7.84 croreNet profit of Virgo Global reported to Rs 0.91 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 3166.67% to Rs 7.84 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.24 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales7.840.24 3167 OPM %12.37-33.33 -PBDT0.97-0.08 LP PBT0.97-0.07 LP NP0.91-0.07 LP
