Shalby jumps as board to mull options to pare promoter stake

-
ALSO READ
Board of Shalby to consider reducing promoter holding to 75%
Aster DM Healthcare jumps on starting COVID-19 test in Bengaluru
Case lodged against 40 persons for attending religious event
Aster DM Healthcare declines on posting Q1 net loss of Rs 89 cr
Fortis Healthcare slips after posting Q1 net loss of Rs Rs 179 cr
-
Shalby rose 2.44% to Rs 75.45 after the company said its board will meet on 28 September 2020 to discuss various options to reduce promoters shareholding in the company to 75% from the current 79.45%.As per Sebi regulation, promoters of the listed companies are required to bring their shareholding down to 75%.
Shalby said its promoters may consider various options for reducing stake including preferential issues, private placements, qualified institutions placement or rights issue, or through any other permissible mode or any combination thereof of any of the above.
The scrip has soared 88.38% from its 52-week low of Rs 40.05 hit on 24 March 2020.
On a consolidated basis, Shalby reported net loss of Rs 8.70 crore in Q1 June 2020 compared with net profit of Rs 23.62 crore in Q1 June 2019. Net sales slumped 70.8% to Rs 38.44 crore in Q1 June 2020 over Q1 June 2019.
Shalby operates a multi-specialty chain of hospitals. Its hospitals are tertiary care hospitals, which offer quaternary healthcare services. It provides services to a range of specialization, including orthopaedics, complex joint replacements, cardiology, neurology, oncology and renal transplantations. The firm focuses on focus on Tier-I and Tier-II cities.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU