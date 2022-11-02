Share India Securities consolidated net profit rises 67.20% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 12.63% to Rs 239.87 crore

Net profit of Share India Securities rose 67.20% to Rs 71.56 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 42.80 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 12.63% to Rs 239.87 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 212.97 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.239.87212.9745.4032.2798.1665.6395.2763.6771.5642.80

