Share India Securities consolidated net profit rises 67.20% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 12.63% to Rs 239.87 crore

Net profit of Share India Securities rose 67.20% to Rs 71.56 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 42.80 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 12.63% to Rs 239.87 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 212.97 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales239.87212.97 13 OPM %45.4032.27 -PBDT98.1665.63 50 PBT95.2763.67 50 NP71.5642.80 67

First Published: Wed, November 02 2022. 18:20 IST

