Manali Petrochemicals consolidated net profit declines 90.04% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 34.49% to Rs 285.65 crore

Net profit of Manali Petrochemicals declined 90.04% to Rs 11.68 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 117.28 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 34.49% to Rs 285.65 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 436.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.285.65436.046.1536.4422.19161.9616.69157.5311.68117.28

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)