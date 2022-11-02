JUST IN
Manali Petrochemicals consolidated net profit declines 90.04% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 34.49% to Rs 285.65 crore

Net profit of Manali Petrochemicals declined 90.04% to Rs 11.68 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 117.28 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 34.49% to Rs 285.65 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 436.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales285.65436.04 -34 OPM %6.1536.44 -PBDT22.19161.96 -86 PBT16.69157.53 -89 NP11.68117.28 -90

First Published: Wed, November 02 2022. 17:02 IST

