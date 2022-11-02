MAS Financial Services consolidated net profit rises 27.76% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 45.21% to Rs 240.12 crore

Net profit of MAS Financial Services rose 27.76% to Rs 49.98 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 39.12 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 45.21% to Rs 240.12 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 165.36 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.

