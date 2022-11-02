MAS Financial Services consolidated net profit rises 27.76% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 45.21% to Rs 240.12 croreNet profit of MAS Financial Services rose 27.76% to Rs 49.98 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 39.12 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 45.21% to Rs 240.12 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 165.36 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales240.12165.36 45 OPM %76.6681.35 -PBDT68.2353.89 27 PBT67.5553.40 26 NP49.9839.12 28
