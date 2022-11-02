KSB consolidated net profit rises 0.26% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 17.17% to Rs 431.30 crore

Net profit of KSB rose 0.26% to Rs 39.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 38.90 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 17.17% to Rs 431.30 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 368.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.431.30368.1012.5414.0565.1061.7053.4050.8039.0038.90

