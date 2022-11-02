JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

ED summons Jharkhand CM for questioning in illegal mining case
Business Standard

KSB consolidated net profit rises 0.26% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 17.17% to Rs 431.30 crore

Net profit of KSB rose 0.26% to Rs 39.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 38.90 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 17.17% to Rs 431.30 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 368.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales431.30368.10 17 OPM %12.5414.05 -PBDT65.1061.70 6 PBT53.4050.80 5 NP39.0038.90 0

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Wed, November 02 2022. 18:20 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU