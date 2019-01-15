Shares continue trading on firm note

The market held firm at higher levels in afternoon trade. At 13:18 IST, the barometer index, the BSE Sensex, was up 351.10 points or 0.98% at 36,204.66. The index was up 108.85 points or 1.01% at 10,846.45. Gains were triggered on hopes of interest rate cut by RBI after latest data revealed that as dropped sharply in December. Positive Asian stocks also boosted sentiment.

The Sensex was trading above the psychological 36,000 level after regaining that level in early trade. Domestic stocks opened on a firm note on positive Asian stocks. Key indices were trading firm in morning trade. Strong buying demand in index pivotals pushed the key benchmark indices to intraday high in early afternoon trade.

The BSE Mid-Cap index was up 0.42%. The BSE Small-Cap index was up 0.57%.

The market breadth, indicating the overall health of the market, was strong. On the BSE, 1423 shares rose and 917 shares fell. A total of 124 shares were unchanged.

(up 3.31%), (up 2.7%), (up 1.68%), (up 1.36%), (up 1.05%) and (up 0.81%), were the major Sensex gainers.

(down 0.65%), (down 0.65%), (down 0.39%), (down 0.37%) and (down 0.11%), were the major Sensex losers.

rose 3.74% on reports Deutsche Bank's is the frontrunner in a race for the chief executive's post at Gill and were the two recommended by the board of the bank for the position to the (RBI) last week, reports added. Yes Bank has been on the hunt for a new since founder was denied another three-year term in September last year by the RBI. The bank has until 31 January 2019 to find a replacement.

(L&T) rose 0.09%. L&T Hydrocarbon Engineering (LTHE), a wholly-owned subsidiary of L&T, in consortium with has won award for two projects from The award consists of engineering, procurement, construction and installation (EPCI) of three and subsea pipelines in Zuluf and Berri Fields of The announcement was made during trading hours today, 15 January 2019.

(TCS) advanced 1.65%. has launched the Connected lntelligence Data Lake for Business on AWS Marketplace. The newly launched and manages all types of data in a central Hadoop repository from where business users can pull elements using a simple drag and drop interface to quickly generate analytics and gain insights to solve business challenges. The announcement was made during trading hours today, 15 January 2019.

rose 5.36% after the company announced that its board will consider bonus issue of shares in its meeting on 17-18 January 2019. The decision of the board of directors will be informed to the stock exchanges on the evening of 18 January 2019. The company is also slated to announce its third-quarter earnings on 18 January 2019. The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 14 January 2019.

was down 0.48% after the bank announced that its board appointed and as additional (independent) directors of the bank with effect from 14 January 2019 for a period of 5 years, subject to the approval of shareholders. The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 14 January 2019.

fell 0.17%. With reference to news item captioned, " releases payment to to meet staff salaries, maintain assets," clarified after market hours yesterday, 14 January 2019, that it had, on behalf of and ( Entities), procured and submitted certain amounting to approximately Rs 453 crore to the (DoT). The amount of the were deducted from the consideration to be paid to the Aircel entities for the spectrum being traded with Aircel entities in the year 2016. These were business transactions, the information of which was provided to the stock exchange on 8 April 2016. The were procured by Airtel against its credit lines with and Airtel was exposed to the extent of the bank guarantees' amounts towards Axis Bank, until the bank guarantees were to be returned in original or were to be irrevocably cancelled. The said bank guarantees were to be returned by the DoT as per the order of the (TDSAT) dated 9 January 2018 in a matter between the Aircel entities and the DoT, which was not being done by the DoT.

Based on an appeal by the Aircel entities, the on 8 January 2019, passed orders to the effect that the said bank guarantees shall stand cancelled and shall no longer be used for any purpose whatsoever. Basis the cancellation of the bank guarantees and the consequent release of the credit lines of Bharti Airtel by Axis Bank, Airtel paid the amounts owed by it to the Aircel entities on 10 January 2019. These are routine transactions and Airtel has acted in accordance with the orders of the and the TDSAT, Bharti Airtel said.

On the macro front, the all-India general CPI inflation eased to 2.19% in December 2018 (new base 2012=100), compared with 2.33% in November 2018. The corresponding provisional inflation rate for rural area was 1.65% and urban area 2.91% in December 2018 as against 1.71% and 3.12% in November 2018. The core CPI inflation was flat at 5.73% in December 2018 compared with 5.70% in November 2018. The data was announced after market hours yesterday, 14 January 2019.

Overseas, Asian stocks were trading higher as markets recovered from the impact of weak economic data in and that sparked concerns about slowing global growth.

US stocks closed lower Monday as weaker-than-expected trade data sparked fresh fears of a global economic slowdown. Corporate results were also in the spotlight as fourth-quarter earnings season got under way.

In Europe, Brexit concerns will rise to the forefront this week as UK lawmakers get ready to vote on Theresa May's separation deal with the Tuesday. UK said Sunday the Labor Party would push for a if Parliament rejects May's deal, and that he might force a vote of no-confidence soon.

