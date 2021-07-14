Capital Goods stocks spurt

Capital Goods stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Capital Goods index increasing 202.45 points or 0.88% at 23269.96 at 09:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Capital Goods index, Grindwell Norton Ltd (up 3.13%), Larsen & Toubro Ltd (up 1.43%),Timken India Ltd (up 1.33%),ABB India Ltd (up 1.13%),V-Guard Industries Ltd (up 0.97%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Honeywell Automation India Ltd (up 0.83%), Lakshmi Machine Works Ltd (up 0.81%), Adani Green Energy Ltd (up 0.74%), SKF India Ltd (up 0.68%), and Thermax Ltd (up 0.67%).

On the other hand, AIA Engineering Ltd (down 1.03%), Havells India Ltd (down 0.92%), and Bharat Forge Ltd (down 0.46%) turned lower.

At 09:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 88.21 or 0.17% at 52681.52.

The Nifty 50 index was down 27.5 points or 0.17% at 15784.85.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 109.25 points or 0.42% at 26297.7.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 24.14 points or 0.3% at 8069.69.

On BSE,1630 shares were trading in green, 1028 were trading in red and 99 were unchanged.

