Sharp India reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.27 crore in the March 2019 quarter

Reported sales nilNet Loss of Sharp India reported to Rs 3.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 2.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 12.37 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 9.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 77.91% to Rs 0.36 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales00.49 -100 0.361.63 -78 OPM %0-367.35 --2452.78-478.53 - PBDT-2.88-1.61 -79 -10.77-8.02 -34 PBT-3.27-2.02 -62 -12.37-9.66 -28 NP-3.27-2.02 -62 -12.37-9.66 -28
