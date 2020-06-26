Sheela Foam standalone net profit declines 22.63% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 13.49% to Rs 390.22 croreNet profit of Sheela Foam declined 22.63% to Rs 26.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 33.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 13.49% to Rs 390.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 451.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 33.83% to Rs 165.51 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 123.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 3.25% to Rs 1754.77 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1813.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales390.22451.05 -13 1754.771813.76 -3 OPM %10.7210.51 -12.7910.12 - PBDT53.0553.70 -1 260.23206.69 26 PBT44.5845.44 -2 227.14175.60 29 NP26.0933.72 -23 165.51123.67 34
