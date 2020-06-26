Sheela Foam standalone net profit declines 22.63% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 13.49% to Rs 390.22 crore

Net profit of Sheela Foam declined 22.63% to Rs 26.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 33.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 13.49% to Rs 390.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 451.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 33.83% to Rs 165.51 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 123.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 3.25% to Rs 1754.77 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1813.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

