Sheraton Properties & Finance standalone net profit rises 96.59% in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Board of Ritesh Properties & Industries approves allotment of 12.86 lakh equity shares
Bhagyanagar Properties consolidated net profit rises 56.41% in the September 2022 quarter
Godrej Properties ranks 1st in global residential developers
Godrej Properties records sales of over Rs 1,200 crore from two Mumbai projects
Godrej Properties acquires land parcel for residential project in Manor-Palghar
-
Reported sales nilNet profit of Sheraton Properties & Finance rose 96.59% to Rs 1.73 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.88 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended September 2022 and during the previous quarter ended September 2021.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU