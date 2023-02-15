Shervani Industrial Syndicate reports consolidated nil net profit/loss in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 136.69% to Rs 3.29 croreShervani Industrial Syndicate reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.88 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 136.69% to Rs 3.29 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.39 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales3.291.39 137 OPM %-15.81-67.63 -PBDT0.23-0.63 LP PBT0-0.88 100 NP0-0.88 100
