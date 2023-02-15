JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Ahlada Engineers standalone net profit declines 41.98% in the December 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Shervani Industrial Syndicate reports consolidated nil net profit/loss in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 136.69% to Rs 3.29 crore

Shervani Industrial Syndicate reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.88 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 136.69% to Rs 3.29 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.39 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales3.291.39 137 OPM %-15.81-67.63 -PBDT0.23-0.63 LP PBT0-0.88 100 NP0-0.88 100

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Wed, February 15 2023. 07:47 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU