Sheshadri Industries standalone net profit declines 43.93% in the December 2022 quarter

Business Standard

Sales decline 77.46% to Rs 5.84 crore

Net profit of Sheshadri Industries declined 43.93% to Rs 0.60 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.07 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 77.46% to Rs 5.84 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 25.91 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales5.8425.91 -77 OPM %-11.477.72 -PBDT-1.391.55 PL PBT-1.861.07 PL NP0.601.07 -44

First Published: Mon, February 06 2023. 07:34 IST

