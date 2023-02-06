Sheshadri Industries standalone net profit declines 43.93% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 77.46% to Rs 5.84 crore

Net profit of Sheshadri Industries declined 43.93% to Rs 0.60 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.07 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 77.46% to Rs 5.84 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 25.91 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.5.8425.91-11.477.72-1.391.55-1.861.070.601.07

