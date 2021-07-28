Volumes soar at Trident Ltd counter

Trident Ltd clocked volume of 104.43 lakh shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 5.33 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 19.61 lakh shares

Ajanta Pharma Ltd, IndusInd Bank Ltd, General Insurance Corporation of India, Tata Coffee Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 28 July 2021.

Trident Ltd clocked volume of 104.43 lakh shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 5.33 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 19.61 lakh shares. The stock gained 3.06% to Rs.18.50. Volumes stood at 32.26 lakh shares in the last session.

Ajanta Pharma Ltd recorded volume of 14132 shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 3.13 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4522 shares. The stock gained 1.98% to Rs.2,294.00. Volumes stood at 5002 shares in the last session.

IndusInd Bank Ltd witnessed volume of 4.65 lakh shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 2.68 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.73 lakh shares. The stock increased 0.98% to Rs.985.25. Volumes stood at 2.78 lakh shares in the last session.

General Insurance Corporation of India recorded volume of 2.11 lakh shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 2.31 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 91309 shares. The stock gained 2.09% to Rs.178.60. Volumes stood at 89296 shares in the last session.

Tata Coffee Ltd registered volume of 14.09 lakh shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 2.25 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 6.27 lakh shares. The stock rose 0.36% to Rs.236.25. Volumes stood at 18.21 lakh shares in the last session.

