Metal shares gain

Metal stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Metal index rising 79.14 points or 0.45% at 17734.36 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Metal index, APL Apollo Tubes Ltd (up 3.16%), Vedanta Ltd (up 2.34%),Steel Authority of India Ltd (up 0.68%),JSW Steel Ltd (up 0.49%),NMDC Ltd (up 0.47%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Coal India Ltd (up 0.35%), and Hindustan Zinc Ltd (up 0.35%).

On the other hand, Hindalco Industries Ltd (down 1.29%), Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (down 0.27%), and Tata Steel Ltd (down 0.13%) moved lower.

At 09:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 86.54 or 0.16% at 54202.07.

The Nifty 50 index was down 48.25 points or 0.3% at 16166.45.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 55.65 points or 0.21% at 26126.41.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 6.75 points or 0.08% at 7969.26.

On BSE,1115 shares were trading in green, 1567 were trading in red and 138 were unchanged.

