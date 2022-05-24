Auto stocks edge higher

Auto stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Auto index increasing 96.8 points or 0.38% at 25452.27 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Auto index, Ashok Leyland Ltd (up 2.76%), Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd (up 1.74%), Bajaj Auto Ltd (up 0.84%), Balkrishna Industries Ltd (up 0.66%), Bosch Ltd (up 0.65%), and TVS Motor Company Ltd (up 0.47%), were the top gainers.

On the other hand, Tube Investments of India Ltd (down 1.85%), Escorts Ltd (down 0.77%), and Eicher Motors Ltd (down 0.75%) turned lower.

At 09:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 86.54 or 0.16% at 54202.07.

The Nifty 50 index was down 48.25 points or 0.3% at 16166.45.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 55.65 points or 0.21% at 26126.41.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 6.75 points or 0.08% at 7969.26.

On BSE,1115 shares were trading in green, 1567 were trading in red and 138 were unchanged.

