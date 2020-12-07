Smartlink Holdings Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Lokesh Machines Ltd, JMC Projects (India) Ltd, The Byke Hospitality Ltd and Greenlam Industries Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 07 December 2020.

Lokesh Machines Ltd, JMC Projects (India) Ltd, The Byke Hospitality Ltd and Greenlam Industries Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 07 December 2020.

Smartlink Holdings Ltd crashed 10.00% to Rs 90.05 at 14:28 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 1698 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9889 shares in the past one month.

Lokesh Machines Ltd tumbled 6.45% to Rs 25.4. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 18414 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12433 shares in the past one month.

JMC Projects (India) Ltd lost 5.79% to Rs 70.75. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.1 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 61003 shares in the past one month.

The Byke Hospitality Ltd shed 5.66% to Rs 18.83. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.17 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 32702 shares in the past one month.

Greenlam Industries Ltd pared 5.43% to Rs 825.1. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1112 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3735 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)