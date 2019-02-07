JUST IN
Business Standard

Timken India standalone net profit rises 188.22% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 38.15% to Rs 384.85 crore

Net profit of Timken India rose 188.22% to Rs 26.43 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 9.17 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 38.15% to Rs 384.85 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 278.58 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales384.85278.58 38 OPM %14.447.44 -PBDT58.4522.96 155 PBT38.0213.62 179 NP26.439.17 188

First Published: Thu, February 07 2019. 17:48 IST

