Timken India standalone net profit rises 188.22% in the December 2018 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Timken India allots 72.18 lakh shares
Timken India standalone net profit declines 7.22% in the September 2018 quarter
Timken India gets NCLT approval for scheme of amalgamation
Timken India standalone net profit rises 44.30% in the June 2018 quarter
Volumes spurt at Timken India Ltd counter
-
Sales rise 38.15% to Rs 384.85 croreNet profit of Timken India rose 188.22% to Rs 26.43 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 9.17 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 38.15% to Rs 384.85 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 278.58 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales384.85278.58 38 OPM %14.447.44 -PBDT58.4522.96 155 PBT38.0213.62 179 NP26.439.17 188
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU