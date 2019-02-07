JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Turnover in F&O segment jumps
Business Standard

Hardcastle & Waud Mfg Co reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.09 crore in the December 2018 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 566.67% to Rs 0.80 crore

Net profit of Hardcastle & Waud Mfg Co reported to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net loss of Rs 0.50 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 566.67% to Rs 0.80 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales0.800.12 567 OPM %17.50-400.00 -PBDT0.17-0.45 LP PBT0.07-0.54 LP NP0.09-0.50 LP

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, February 07 2019. 17:48 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements