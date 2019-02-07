Hardcastle & Waud Mfg Co reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.09 crore in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales rise 566.67% to Rs 0.80 croreNet profit of Hardcastle & Waud Mfg Co reported to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net loss of Rs 0.50 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 566.67% to Rs 0.80 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales0.800.12 567 OPM %17.50-400.00 -PBDT0.17-0.45 LP PBT0.07-0.54 LP NP0.09-0.50 LP
