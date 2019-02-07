India Motor Parts & Accessories standalone net profit rises 12.82% in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales decline 0.48% to Rs 130.57 croreNet profit of India Motor Parts & Accessories rose 12.82% to Rs 8.89 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 7.88 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 0.48% to Rs 130.57 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 131.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales130.57131.20 0 OPM %7.588.11 -PBDT13.1011.96 10 PBT12.8611.72 10 NP8.897.88 13
