Turnover in F&O segment jumps
India Motor Parts & Accessories standalone net profit rises 12.82% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales decline 0.48% to Rs 130.57 crore

Net profit of India Motor Parts & Accessories rose 12.82% to Rs 8.89 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 7.88 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 0.48% to Rs 130.57 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 131.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales130.57131.20 0 OPM %7.588.11 -PBDT13.1011.96 10 PBT12.8611.72 10 NP8.897.88 13

First Published: Thu, February 07 2019. 17:48 IST

