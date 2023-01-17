Shish Industries consolidated net profit rises 241.67% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 63.83% to Rs 14.45 crore

Net profit of Shish Industries rose 241.67% to Rs 0.82 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.24 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 63.83% to Rs 14.45 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 8.82 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.14.458.828.796.351.810.661.480.390.820.24

