Shish Industries consolidated net profit rises 241.67% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 63.83% to Rs 14.45 croreNet profit of Shish Industries rose 241.67% to Rs 0.82 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.24 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 63.83% to Rs 14.45 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 8.82 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales14.458.82 64 OPM %8.796.35 -PBDT1.810.66 174 PBT1.480.39 279 NP0.820.24 242
