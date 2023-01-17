JUST IN
Network 18 Media & Investments reports consolidated net loss of Rs 7.68 crore in the December 2022 quarter
Newgen Software Technologies consolidated net profit rises 0.82% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 25.88% to Rs 254.92 crore

Net profit of Newgen Software Technologies rose 0.82% to Rs 48.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 47.81 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 25.88% to Rs 254.92 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 202.51 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales254.92202.51 26 OPM %23.1128.57 -PBDT67.2364.40 4 PBT61.0760.06 2 NP48.2047.81 1

First Published: Tue, January 17 2023. 14:02 IST

