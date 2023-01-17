Newgen Software Technologies consolidated net profit rises 0.82% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 25.88% to Rs 254.92 crore

Net profit of Newgen Software Technologies rose 0.82% to Rs 48.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 47.81 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 25.88% to Rs 254.92 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 202.51 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.254.92202.5123.1128.5767.2364.4061.0760.0648.2047.81

