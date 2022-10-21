Shiva Cement reports standalone net loss of Rs 11.19 crore in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Cement stocks decline after UltraTech announces Rs 12,886-crore capex plan
Shree Cement gains after board approves setting up unit in Guntur
Shree Cement hits 52-week low; drops 12% in six days
UltraTech Cement commissions 2nd clinker line of 2.70 mtpa at Hirmi Cement Works
Prism Johnson enters into supply agreement with cement vendors
-
Reported sales nilNet Loss of Shiva Cement reported to Rs 11.19 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 4.44 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales00.05 -100 OPM %0-4600.00 -PBDT-14.13-4.02 -251 PBT-15.35-6.01 -155 NP-11.19-4.44 -152
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU