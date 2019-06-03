Shiva Mills standalone net profit declines 50.00% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 14.68% to Rs 46.57 crore

Net profit of declined 50.00% to Rs 0.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 14.68% to Rs 46.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 40.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 70.54% to Rs 6.60 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 3.87 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 3.51% to Rs 175.34 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 169.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

