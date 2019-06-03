Shiva Mills standalone net profit declines 50.00% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 14.68% to Rs 46.57 croreNet profit of Shiva Mills declined 50.00% to Rs 0.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 14.68% to Rs 46.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 40.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 70.54% to Rs 6.60 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 3.87 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 3.51% to Rs 175.34 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 169.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales46.5740.61 15 175.34169.39 4 OPM %6.069.90 -11.209.63 - PBDT1.312.68 -51 12.7910.84 18 PBT0.371.58 -77 7.595.95 28 NP0.340.68 -50 6.603.87 71
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU