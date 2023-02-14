Informed Technologies India consolidated net profit rises 44.44% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 5.63% to Rs 0.67 crore

Net profit of Informed Technologies India rose 44.44% to Rs 0.52 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.36 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 5.63% to Rs 0.67 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.71 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.0.670.711.4921.130.680.510.600.440.520.36

