Informed Technologies India consolidated net profit rises 44.44% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 5.63% to Rs 0.67 croreNet profit of Informed Technologies India rose 44.44% to Rs 0.52 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.36 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 5.63% to Rs 0.67 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.71 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales0.670.71 -6 OPM %1.4921.13 -PBDT0.680.51 33 PBT0.600.44 36 NP0.520.36 44
