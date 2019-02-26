Shree Rama Newsprint gets revision in credit ratings

-
From CAREShree Rama Newsprint announced that CARE has revised the credit ratings of the company as under -
Long term bank facilities (Rs 12.84 crore) - CARE BBB(SO); Stable (Reaffirmed)
Long term bank facilities (Rs 170.55 crore) - CARE BB+; Stable (Revised from CARE BB; Stable)
Short term bank facilities (Rs 90 crore) - CARE A4+ (Revised from CARE A4)
