Shreeji Translogistic jumps on adding BHEL as new client

Shreeji Translogistics rose 3.53% to Rs 73.01 after the company recently bagged Bharat Heavy Electricals as a new client in Full Truck Load (FTL) segment.

Bharat Heavy Electronics Limited (BHEL) is a leading PSU and India's largest engineering and manufacturing enterprise in the energy and infrastructure sectors.

STL is well-positioned to provide BHEL with the logistics support it needs, to keep its operations running smoothly and contribute increasingly in nation building. This partnership is a testament to the quality of services and reliability that Shreeji Translogistics offers to its clients.

This order win strengthens the company's dominant market position by providing a groundbreaking, differentiated value added services and cost-efficient solution for transportation, demonstrating its ongoing commitment to becoming a customer-centric and highly service-oriented organization.

The management team of Shreeji Translogistics, stated: "We are happy to announce the addition of a new highly reputed client Bharat Heavy Electronics Limited (BHEL) to its customer portfolio, for all India transportation of incoming & outgoing consignments by various categories of trucks from-to different places to-from BHEL, Bhopal and/or anywhere to anywhere. It is a significant achievement for us, and it reflects the hard work and dedication of our team.

Additionally, this order serves as a noteworthy achievement for Shreeji Translogistics Ltd as it further expands its business horizons. We hold a positive outlook on seizing the upcoming opportunities, sustaining and increasing our market position."

Shreeji Translogistics is engaged in freight management, logistic solutions and warehousing services. It caters a range of logistical requirements from import-export container movement to bonded trucking movements. The various types of services provided by the company include full truck load transport services (FTL), parcel and part truck load services/ less than truck load (LTL), import-export services and bonded trucking services. It operates different types of trucks based on design and size along with varying capacities. Its container trucks are used for transportation of parcels, white goods, and consumer packaged goods (FMCG). It owns and operates a fleet of more than 300 owned trucks and more than 4,500 outsourced trucks.

On a consolidated basis, net profit of Shreeji Translogistics rose 42.33% to Rs 2.69 crore on 18.28% rise in net sales to Rs 52.14 crore in Q3 December 2022 over Q3 December 2021.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)