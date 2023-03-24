Utilties shares gain

Utilties stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Utilities index rising 28.91 points or 1% at 2917.46 at 09:47 IST.
Among the components of the S&P BSE Utilities index, Adani Transmission Ltd (up 5%), Adani Green Energy Ltd (up 5%),Waaree Renewables Technologies Ltd (up 2.72%),KPI Green Energy Ltd (up 1.09%),Gujarat Industries Power Co Ltd (up 0.41%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Orient Green Power Company Ltd (up 0.35%), Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (up 0.34%), Adani Power Ltd (up 0.27%), NHPC Ltd (up 0.12%), and Antony Waste Handling Cell Ltd (up 0.08%).
On the other hand, JSW Energy Ltd (down 1.15%), NLC India Ltd (down 1.06%), and Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd (down 1.05%) moved lower.
At 09:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 28.22 or 0.05% at 57897.06.
The Nifty 50 index was down 39.9 points or 0.23% at 17037.
The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 50.28 points or 0.19% at 27089.65.
The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 27.88 points or 0.33% at 8508.27.
On BSE,1359 shares were trading in green, 1326 were trading in red and 106 were unchanged.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU