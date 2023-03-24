Power stocks rise

Power stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Power index increasing 31.57 points or 0.86% at 3706.37 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Power index, Adani Transmission Ltd (up 5%), Adani Green Energy Ltd (up 5%), ABB India Ltd (up 0.48%), Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (up 0.34%), Adani Power Ltd (up 0.27%), and NHPC Ltd (up 0.12%), were the top gainers.

On the other hand, JSW Energy Ltd (down 1.15%), CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd (down 0.96%), and Siemens Ltd (down 0.3%) turned lower.

At 09:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 28.22 or 0.05% at 57897.06.

The Nifty 50 index was down 39.9 points or 0.23% at 17037.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 50.28 points or 0.19% at 27089.65.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 27.88 points or 0.33% at 8508.27.

On BSE,1359 shares were trading in green, 1326 were trading in red and 106 were unchanged.

