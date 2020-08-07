Shreyans Industries standalone net profit declines 35.71% in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 50.72% to Rs 76.97 croreNet profit of Shreyans Industries declined 35.71% to Rs 6.77 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 10.53 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 50.72% to Rs 76.97 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 156.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales76.97156.20 -51 OPM %7.6911.98 -PBDT9.9117.86 -45 PBT7.2515.39 -53 NP6.7710.53 -36
