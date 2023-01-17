Chandra Prabhu International standalone net profit declines 95.64% in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales decline 11.73% to Rs 136.15 croreNet profit of Chandra Prabhu International declined 95.64% to Rs 0.43 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 9.86 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 11.73% to Rs 136.15 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 154.24 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales136.15154.24 -12 OPM %0.448.57 -PBDT0.6413.12 -95 PBT0.5713.06 -96 NP0.439.86 -96
