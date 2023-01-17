Chandra Prabhu International standalone net profit declines 95.64% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 11.73% to Rs 136.15 crore

Net profit of Chandra Prabhu International declined 95.64% to Rs 0.43 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 9.86 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 11.73% to Rs 136.15 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 154.24 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.136.15154.240.448.570.6413.120.5713.060.439.86

