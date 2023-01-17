JUST IN
Network18 Media slides after reporting Q3 net loss at Rs 8 cr
BLB standalone net profit declines 79.93% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 30.98% to Rs 81.08 crore

Net profit of BLB declined 79.93% to Rs 0.59 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.94 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 30.98% to Rs 81.08 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 117.48 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales81.08117.48 -31 OPM %1.693.45 -PBDT1.184.09 -71 PBT1.114.02 -72 NP0.592.94 -80

First Published: Tue, January 17 2023. 15:25 IST

