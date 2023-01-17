Dhenu Buildcon Infra reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
BDR Buildcon reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.39 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Patidar Buildcon standalone net profit declines 88.89% in the September 2022 quarter
Dilip Buildcon reports consolidated net profit of Rs 17.01 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Dilip Buildcon JV bags Rs 1061 crore Surat Metro Rail Project
Ashoka Buildcon consolidated net profit declines 20.37% in the September 2022 quarter
-
Reported sales nilNet Loss of Dhenu Buildcon Infra reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended December 2022 and during the previous quarter ended December 2021.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU