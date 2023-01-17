JUST IN
Network 18 Media & Investments reports consolidated net loss of Rs 7.68 crore in the December 2022 quarter
Metro Brands consolidated net profit rises 10.55% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 23.76% to Rs 598.71 crore

Net profit of Metro Brands rose 10.55% to Rs 111.95 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 101.27 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 23.76% to Rs 598.71 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 483.77 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales598.71483.77 24 OPM %34.2734.70 -PBDT202.53167.58 21 PBT152.11133.19 14 NP111.95101.27 11

First Published: Tue, January 17 2023. 14:20 IST

