Metro Brands consolidated net profit rises 10.55% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 23.76% to Rs 598.71 crore

Net profit of Metro Brands rose 10.55% to Rs 111.95 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 101.27 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 23.76% to Rs 598.71 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 483.77 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.598.71483.7734.2734.70202.53167.58152.11133.19111.95101.27

