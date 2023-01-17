Metro Brands consolidated net profit rises 10.55% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 23.76% to Rs 598.71 croreNet profit of Metro Brands rose 10.55% to Rs 111.95 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 101.27 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 23.76% to Rs 598.71 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 483.77 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales598.71483.77 24 OPM %34.2734.70 -PBDT202.53167.58 21 PBT152.11133.19 14 NP111.95101.27 11
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU