Shriram Properties reports consolidated net profit of Rs 19.58 crore in the September 2022 quarter

Net profit of Shriram Properties reported to Rs 19.58 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 23.28 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 239.97% to Rs 258.55 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 76.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.258.5576.0511.52-8.6120.08-22.7218.15-24.1619.58-23.28

