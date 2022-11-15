Shriram Properties reports consolidated net profit of Rs 19.58 crore in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
DCM Shriram Q1 PAT spurts 61% To Rs 254 cr
DCM Shriram slides as Q2 PAT skid 19% YoY to Rs 128 cr
Shriram Transport Finance Company to consider fund raising via NCD issuance
Shriram Transport Q2 PAT rises 38% YoY to Rs 1,067 cr
Shriram Transport Finance Company to consider fund raising via NCD issuance
-
Sales rise 239.97% to Rs 258.55 croreNet profit of Shriram Properties reported to Rs 19.58 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 23.28 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 239.97% to Rs 258.55 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 76.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales258.5576.05 240 OPM %11.52-8.61 -PBDT20.08-22.72 LP PBT18.15-24.16 LP NP19.58-23.28 LP
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU