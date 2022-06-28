Infosys to manage technology separation for Australia's Global Express

Infosys said that it has been selected by Australian express logistics business, Global Express, to separate the technology landscape following divestment from Toll Holdings.

Building on its strategic collaboration with Global Express to drive hybrid cloud-powered innovation, Infosys will leverage the established blueprints and tools from Infosys Cobalt, a set of services, solutions and platforms for enterprises to accelerate their cloud journey.

As part of this collaboration, Infosys will also help set up a greenfield technology environment, and migrate Global Express' applications and services to a world-leading sustainable and energy-efficient data centre and public cloud on AWS.

Infosys will manage the end-to-end program, enabling Global Express' transformation strategy for its transport and logistics business to deliver exceptional customer service.

Karmesh Vaswani, executive vice president & global head consumer, Retail & Logistics, Infosys, said, We are thrilled to be working with Global Express on this business-critical project as they enter an exciting new era.

Our aim will be to bring an innovative hybrid agile approach to not just holistically separate the technology platforms, but to focus on enabling a modern, secure, and agile platform to support Global express through their digital transformation. This engagement reflects our commitment to doubling down on our strengths in Cloud with Infosys Cobalt and Digital to drive tangible business value through a risk free and seamless separation.

Infosys is a global leader in digital services and consulting.

The company's consolidated net profit fell 2.1% to Rs 5,686 crore on a 1.3% increase in revenues to Rs 32,276 crore in Q4 FY22 over Q3 FY22.

Shares of Infosys were down 1.09% to Rs 1458.50 on the BSE.

