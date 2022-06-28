Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd Spikes 2.51%

Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd has added 0.83% over last one month compared to 3.69% fall in S&P BSE Oil&Gas index and 3.39% drop in the SENSEX

Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd rose 2.51% today to trade at Rs 144.95. The S&P BSE Oil&Gas index is up 0.56% to quote at 17628.03. The index is down 3.69 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Petronet LNG Ltd increased 1.27% and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd added 0.71% on the day. The S&P BSE Oil&Gas index went up 7.11 % over last one year compared to the 0.54% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd has added 0.83% over last one month compared to 3.69% fall in S&P BSE Oil&Gas index and 3.39% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 66803 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 10.29 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 194.6 on 08 Mar 2022. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 108.5 on 20 Aug 2021.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)