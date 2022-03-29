Shriram Transport Finance board to mull fund raising

-
The NBFC on Tuesday announced that the company's board will consider and approve fund raising by issuing non-convertible debt securities / bonds during the month ending 30 April 2022.As per the exchange filing, the company said it will consider raising of funds by issuing of redeemable non-convertible debt securities including bonds in onshore/offshore market on private placement basis and/or public issue subject to market conditions.
In this regard, the meeting of company's banking and finance committee, debt issuance committee and allotment committee will be held during the month ending 30 April 2022.
Shriram Transport is the largest asset financing NBFC in the country and holistic finance provider for the commercial vehicle industry.
The company's standalone net profit declined 6.47% to Rs 680.62 crore despite an 8.76% increase in total income to Rs 4,832.33 crore in Q3 FY22 over Q3 FY21.
Shares of Shriram Transport Finance were trading at 1.02% lower to Rs 1104.15 on BSE.
