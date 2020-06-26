JSW Energy allots 4.26 lakh equity share under ESOP

JSW Energy has allotted 4,26,504 equity shares to the JSW Energy Employees ESOP Trust pursuant to the JSW Employees Stock Ownership Plan 2016.

The Company is in the process of completing all the related formalities, including listing, in respect of the aforesaid allotment. With this, the issued and paid-up equity share capital of the Company is Rs.1642,78,64,690 divided into 164,27,86,469 equity shares of Rs.10 each.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)