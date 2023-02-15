Shristi Infrastructure Development Corporation reports consolidated net loss of Rs 21.77 crore in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 25.00% to Rs 54.28 crore

Net Loss of Shristi Infrastructure Development Corporation reported to Rs 21.77 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.83 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 25.00% to Rs 54.28 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 72.37 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.54.2872.379.0826.24-10.867.51-17.021.02-21.77-0.83

