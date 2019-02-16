Shyama Infosys reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the December 2018 quarter

Sales decline 33.33% to Rs 0.02 croreShyama Infosys reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended December 2018 and during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 33.33% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales0.020.03 -33 OPM %00 -PBDT00 0 PBT00 0 NP00 0
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
